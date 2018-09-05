Apple pie, cherry pie, pecan pie, fudge pie, peanut butter pie, banana cream, coconut cream, lemon cream, chocolate cream, German chocolate, and three kinds of meringue are among the featured treats at historic Blue Bonnet Café in Marble Falls, about an hour’s drive from Killeen.
Find yourself a little bored around the house and looking for a quick family road trip, head west on Highway 190 to Lampasas, then turn south on U.S. Highway 281, and drive about 35 miles to Marble Falls, home of a Texas roadside dining tradition since 1929.
Along with their famous selection of pie, the Blue Bonnet Café — rated one of the top 10 restaurants in Texas — is a popular attraction that also offers an extensive menu including such things as homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, hamburgers, pot roast, chicken fried steak and breakfast all day long.
According to the website, Texas celebrities who have stopped in for a bite to eat include former President George W. Bush and wife, Laura, actor Ethan Hawke, singer Lyle Lovett, former Gov. Rick Perry and wife, Anita, famed Texas Longhorns football coach Darrell Royal, Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and the legendary musician Willie Nelson.
The café at 211 U.S. Highway 281 is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Sunday. On the weekends, lines are sometimes out the door, so plan to arrive early.
For more information visit www.bluebonnetcafe.net.
Other attractions in and around Marble Falls include: Lake Marble Falls, Save the World Brewing Co., Flat Creek Estate Winery, Sweet Berry Farm, Hidden Falls Adventure Park, Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge and Dead Man’s Hole.
While school is officially back in session after the long summer vacation, other local attractions in the Killeen-Fort Hood area remain up and running:
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, features multiple water slides, a lazy river, large swimming pool, and pavilions for parties. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices: adults, $16; children three to 12 years old, $13; non-swimmers, $7; and seniors, free. The park offers discounted rates for admission after 3 p.m., and Sunday admission is $13 for all ages. Summer Fun also features teen and adult nights throughout the summer. Go to summerfunwaterpark.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, includes a 10,360 square foot multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Military patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
