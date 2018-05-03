OAKALLA — The National Mounted Warfare Foundation held a fundraiser benefiting the National Mounted Warrior Museum project on Saturday at the SC River Ranch in Oakalla, Texas.
The foundation hosted its fourth annual Homecoming for Heroes event by auctioning items that will fund the building of a museum next to the Fort Hood visitor center. The idea to build the museum began with the late retired Gen. Robert Shoemaker to honor mounted soldiers and to tell their story.
“The guy that ought to get the credit is Gen. Bob Shoemaker, it was his idea when I was the corps commander,” said retired Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk, the president and CEO of the Mounted Warfare Foundation. “(The museum) is going to honor the soldiers, their families, local civilians and the veterans and everyone who has had a role in the buildup of Fort Hood.”
Funk said the museum would serve as a destination activity for Central Texas.
“Nobody comes here for any other reason,” Funk said. “They come to Fort Hood and they come to see their kids, but we expect this to be a destination activity.”
The museum comes at a cost of approximately $36 million and Funk said the funding is about 80 percent complete.
“Last year we got a great boost from the Center for Military History which runs all the military’s museums,” Funk said. “That was a lot of money and just recently we raised about $3-$4 million since December.”
Funk said the fundraiser was the idea of former Copperas Cove High School head coach Jack Welch. The fundraiser is one of several ways the foundation is raising funds for the museum.
“Our primary funding comes from individual donations, we get some funding from grants, we get some funding from corporations, and every donation counts,” said Bob Crouch, vice president of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation.
Couch said every donation regardless of amount contributes to the project.
“Every donation counts, and every dollar helps, this is the community’s project,” Couch said. “We’re sitting at about $7.3 million left to raise.”
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, was the guest speaker for the event.
“The idea is long and coming and we can honor those that have served,” said Williams. “We need more of this because it teaches history; unfortunately we’re getting way from teaching history.”
Williams said he attended the fundraiser last year and was glad to be a part of it again.
“It’s the right thing at the right time and I’m thankful I’m an American and that we can honor people that have served this country like this,” Williams said.
Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Crosby, III Corps and Fort Hood command sergeant major, addressed the gathering via a video recording from their deployment to the Middle East.
“On any given day over 14,000 III Corps soldiers are deployed worldwide, spread out across five continents,” Funk said. “Phantom Warriors are bringing the power of our nation to foreign lands thousands of miles away.”
“We are incredibly proud of them, and you should be, too,” said Crosby. “Their sacrifices and contributions never cease to amaze me, and it is a privilege to serve shoulder to shoulder with the very best our nation has to offer America’s sons and daughters.”
Funk and Crosby thanked the group for its efforts to build the museum because of what it will represent.
“It is critical to preserve their legacy of selfless service for future generations,” Funk said. “We applaud your efforts to establish the National Mounted Warrior museum.”
Other special guests included Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller, former Baylor coach Grant Teaff, University of Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, former Rice University head coach David Bailiff, Killeen Mayor Jose L. Segarra and many others.
“I think it’s great because it brings all the communities together, you’ve got people from Copperas Cove, Lampasas, people from all over the state, this is a good event,” Segarra said. “It’s not just a museum it’s also educational so you’ll get schools that want to bring their kids. I think it’s going to be great.”
Guests had the opportunity to get a virtual, 3-D tour of what the inside and outside of the museum would look like. Huckabee, the architect firm commissioned to help design the museum, used virtual reality to give visitors a first-hand look at the museum’s design.
“A lot of (the design) was based on developing a concept around the Combat Action Badge,” said Mike Hall, the design director at Huckabee’s Austin office. “We did a lot of diagrams, there’s a lot of symbolism within that badge, so all that translates into the floorplan of the museum.”
Items auctioned included a custom guitar and compound hunting bow signed by Ted Nugent, a five-day Cancun, Mexico, vacation, a Winchester Model 94 Ranger rifle, a Mossberg 500 shotgun, Former Dallas Cowboy’s player Bob Lilly autographed jersey and football, two tickets to the Baylor vs ACU football game at McLane Stadium,a FN FNS-9 semi-automatic pistol and more.
The museum is expected to open in late 2020. The museum will be a 42,000 square-foot structure that will include 24,000 square feet of interactive permanent exhibits and more than 7,000 square feet of space for temporary exhibits. It will also include a children’s discovery area, multipurpose conference/classrooms, simulation activities, administrative spaces and a children’s playground outside the museum building.
The museum will sit on a 17-acre plot outside the security perimeter of the post to allow for easy access by both military and civilian visitors. Once the museum is complete, the two current museums on post for the 1st Cavalry Division and 3rd Cavalry Regiment will close, and the Army will assume responsibility for operations, maintenance, utilities and security.
