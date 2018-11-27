Before more than 8,000 wreaths are laid on the headstones of veterans at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, they have to be in tip-top shape.
To accomplish that mission, hundreds gathered at the Killeen Special Events Center to help prepare the wreaths as part of the annual Wreaths for Vets, a volunteer-driven effort sponsored by the Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The two-hour event Saturday gathered families and friends from all walks of life, all with the goal of honoring veterans who gave their lives to protect American freedom.
Delores Moore, whose husband and father were both Army veterans, said the event was an opportunity to continue to honor the service of veterans — particularly those who had few families or friends in life.
“I get emotional thinking of those veterans who died alone,” she said. “This is just a chance to tell them, ‘we remember you, and you aren’t alone.’”
Marcus Thomas, part of a church group that attended the event, said the event was a way to honor vets who give their lives for their country.
“They gave us a lot so we give them a lot,” he said. “That’s how it works.
The event will continue this weekend with the laying of the wreaths at the veterans cemetery.
The Wreath laying is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195.
A short program will be followed by family members laying wreaths at the graves of their loved ones.
Volunteers will then lay wreaths at remaining graves.
Wreath retrieval is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at the cemetery. Volunteers will pick up the wreaths to be loaded on trucks for storage.
For more information on supporting the Wreath Project, go to WreathsforVets.org.
kyleb@kdhnews.com 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.