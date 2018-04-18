British Maj. Gen. Douglas Chalmers, the III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commanding general for support, bid farewell to Central Texas during a ceremony at the III Corps parade field April 11.
Chalmers joined III Corps in July 2015 and immediately deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from September 2015 to August 2016. After returning from Iraq, he assumed the role of deputy commanding general-support, III Corps and Fort Hood.
“Today we must bid farewell to a leader who epitomizes to his very core what it is meant to be a phantom warrior,” said Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, the commander of III Corps and Fort Hood.
Funk said the U.S. and U.K. Armed Forces have trained, learned, developed capabilities and fought together.
“We have been fortunate to witness this special relationship in action due to Chalmers service to the soldiers and families of the Phantom Corps, right here in the heart of Central Texas,” Funk said. “Doug brought a unique perspective to our operations here at Fort Hood.”
Funk said Chalmers was instrumental in lowering the rate of non-deployable soldiers to its lowest level in decades.
‘You have made a lasting and positive impact on all of us here and have further strengthened the alliance between our great nations. Thank you for all your hard work and making the ‘Great Place’ even greater,” Funk said.
Chalmers said it was a bittersweet day because his time at III Corps was ending and he had fallen in love with Central Texas.
“My fondest memory has been to truly get to know some of the young American soldiers, they come from every state and from every background,” Chalmers said. “I think spending time with them is probably going to be my greatest memory. They are very bright, articulate and engaging.”
Chalmers said his greatest accomplishments while assigned to the corps were in the fight against ISIS and maintaining the corps’ ability to deploy soldiers.
“We’ve achieved a lot in both Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, where Daesh was, they were standing clear and present, to where they are now; and that’s due to the American military pulling together a coalition,” Chalmers said. “But back here, the tempo of our military, from Afghanistan to Iraq, to Syria, to Europe, it’s busy. To see (the corps) able to do that and keep troops ready, available and capable, is phenomenal.”
Chalmers said he would like to take some of the U.S. Army traditions he observed, or was a part of during his tenure, home with him.
“This ceremony is the sort of thing (U.S. Army) does very well, promotion ceremonies and marking those key moments is done well,” Chalmers said. “Marking promotions, changes and using these events to bring in the local community because they are part of the faculty that makes things happen.”
Chalmers also said he learned the art of noodling, the act of fishing for catfish with bare hands.
“I’ve really learned to love Central Texas and the people that have really opened their hearts and allowed me to engage and become passionate about those things,” Chalmers said.
Chalmers said the assignment wasn’t without challenges, specifically the difference in word usage.
“Churchill put it best, ‘We are separated by a common language,’ so it took me awhile to pick up on the definitions used here,” Chalmers said. “The best example I could give is one of my aides said, ‘You don’t have a diary anymore you have a calendar,’ but everyone has been really gracious and coached me through it,” Chalmers said.
Chalmers said the biggest challenge was time.
“We are incredibly busy and to retain our cutting edge against any other military, with the level of deployments, and the sacrifices that our soldiers and their families take every day, really has been remarkable,” Chalmers said. “That has been the biggest challenge, how to keep that balance in place has been tough, but it’s remarkable what the American soldier and their families do every day.”
Chalmers said one of the reasons for the officer exchange program is to learn how to better integrate U.K. capabilities into a U.S. structure, as part of a coalition or in a formal agreement as part of NATO.
“I’ve got a much better empathy for the U.S. Army structure and I’ll be much better prepared to be able to ensure the U.K. can dovetail into it in the years to come,” Chalmers said.
Chalmers next assignment will place him in charge of the United Kingdom’s Standing Joint Forces Command in London.
Chalmers replacement at III Corps is British Army Maj. Gen. Felix Gedney, currently deployed as the deputy commander of the anti-ISIS coalition forces.
Chalmers was only the second British officer to serve as the deputy commanding general of the corps, a position previously held by a Canadian officer from 1998 to 2013, as part of an officer exchange program to provide foreign officers from allied nations the military operational experience at the level of a U.S. Army corps.
