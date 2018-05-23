When people think of III Corps, most may visualize the iconic Phantom Warrior developed from a painting by Frank Franzetti. The image merely approximates the mystique of Phantom Warrior history.
Hundreds of III Corps veterans, soldiers and their families gathered at Sadowski Field on May 16 to mark the 100th anniversary of America’s Hammer: The Phantom Warrior Corps. A who’s who of recent III Corps leadership was on hand to honor that impressive history.
Joining III Corps deputy commander Maj. Gen. J.T. Thomson were retired Lt. Gen. Paul “Butch” Funk, retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Webster, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Gainey and Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Jackson.
The corps was created on May 16, 1918, as part of the U.S. expeditionary force in France during World War I.
III Corps is a higher headquarters for the 1st Cavalry “First Team” Division at Fort Hood, the 1st Infantry “Big Red One” Division at Fort Riley and several other units and installations.
As a prelude to Thomson’s speech, soldiers dressed in historically-accurate regalia recited aspects of the III Corps history — from a World War I-era “doughboy” to an apparent “dog-faced” Audie Murphy doppelganger of the 3rd Infantry “Rock of the Marne” Division. Also portrayed were soldiers from the airmobile era of the Vietnam War in “olive drab” and the “chocolate chips” worn during the heavy armor battles of Operation Desert Storm. More recent uniform styles of the Global War on Terror were represented, as well.
Occasionally, one could even spy a World War II era nurse in attendance.
The 1st Cavalry Division Band played relevant time-pieces which were interspersed within the presentation. Especially impressive was the performance of Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood.”
“I am proud as hell to be a Phantom Warrior,” Thomson declared, as he thanked the artillery battery for their salute and explained how the nickname “Phantom Warrior” is derived from the respect of the German “Wehrmacht” during World War II.
Thomson concluded his remarks by announcing the upcoming Operation Phantom Warrior Salute, which will be held in October. The celebration will include a variety of events: Fishing for Freedom, The Army 10-Miler Shadow Run, the Fort Hood Commander’s Cup and the Operation Phantom Warrior Concert featuring Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, as well as other events.
Thomson also accepted awards of recognition presented on behalf of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock.
The ceremony concluded with present and former commanders slicing through a cake with a cavalry sabre.
“You know cavalrymen!” was exclaimed as the sabre cut the cake.
Funk explained the significance of the event and reminisced on his time as III Corps commander.
“Being in command here was very humbling … the only thing more important is my family,” he said.
Funk is the father of current III Corps commander Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, who could not attend the ceremony due to his command of corps forces participating as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Kuwait to fight affiliated Islamic State groups.
“To see the soldiers from the different eras … to know that our success is built on the soldiers who came before,” retired Maj. Gen. Kendall Cox said of the impressive Phantom Warrior tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.