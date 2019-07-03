Marksmanship, physical endurance, mental agility, leadership, impeccable appearance, toughness and a never-quit attitude were all qualities that were put to the test recently when 10 soldiers competed in the Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Hood.
The III Corps Best Warrior Competition included testing of each individual’s fitness level, military knowledge, warrior skills and preparedness in several — and often very physical — events, representing 90,000 soldiers across five installations: Fort Hood; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
“In today’s modern Army, you not only have to be physically but also mentally fit. Which is why we assess them on both sets of skills at the best warrior competition,” said Master Sgt. Justin Nelson, the III Corps master gunner.
On Tuesday, the competitors took part in Army combatives — a type of hand-to-hand combat — along with physical readiness training. They ended the day with a risk-management assignment and presentation from a scenario provided by Sgt. Maj. John Vicars, a senior leader in III Corps.
On Wednesday, the competition started off at 2 a.m. and included night and day map reading and land navigation, along with Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear situational training lanes and a combat lifesaver course.
Also during the week was a 12-mile ruck march, weapons marksmanship testing using an M4 rifle, M9 pistol and M240B machine gun, along with a board appearance.
In the end two soldiers from Fort Hood; C Troop, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment Spc. David Chambers won the III Corps Best Soldier of 2019 award and 226th Military Police Detachment, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade Staff Sgt. Michael Nixon won the III Corps Best NCO of 2019 award.
The winners will go on to compete at the U.S. Forces Command level competition at Fort Bragg, N.C.
“It’s humbling representing more than 90,000 soldiers across five installations,” Said Nixon, a member of the Working Dog Detachment, “We are not only competing, but we are also representing the soldiers that we work with day to day.”
