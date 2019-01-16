Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel T. Hendrex assumed responsibility as the III Corps and Fort Hood senior enlisted advisor during a ceremony at the corps headquarters building on Friday.
Hendrex thanked his family, individuals who helped him during his career, the transition to Fort Hood and Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, for the opportunity to be the III Corps senior enlisted advisor. He said he and his family were happy to be back at Fort Hood.
Hendrex has served in III Corps at some levels throughout his career.
“I’ve been in and out of this organization throughout my career at different divisions and different brigades,” Hendrex said. “So, to come here and be the corps command sergeant major and Fort Hood, Texas, senior enlisted advisor to the commander, is a very special day.”
He said being the position was an incredible responsibility because a significant portion of the Army’s combat power is within III Corps.
“It is truly a great place, and the thing that is almost overpowering is a large portion of our Army’s combat direct fire weapons systems, almost 80 percent of the Army’s firepower, is within (III Corps),” Hendrex said.
Hendrex said he has completed the transition to Fort Hood and is now getting into issues such as health and welfare of the soldiers, individual training and mastering the basic skills that will allow those soldiers to win and survive on the battlefield.
“I’ve never seen the world in a more chaotic state; it would not surprise me if a balloon went up and we had units deploying out tomorrow, so being ready today, readiness from physical fitness, training, to the preparedness that goes into being able to do what we are designed to do,” Hendrex said. “We are designed for the away game, so you have to be prepared to deploy and you have to be prepared to deploy today.”
Hendrex said Fort Hood was a great place and that for the moment, there were no immediate changes he is looking to implement. However, there were challenges with regards to training facing the Army and within the corps that need addressing.
“There are amazing leaders here already so I’m just glad to be a part of the team,” he said. “My role as the senior enlisted advisor is really focused on standardization and enforcement of that standard, and the discipline associated with that.”
Hendrex said focusing on standardization was important because the military is engaged in what he called dispersed operations.
“Even though we have a corps, divisions and brigades, what you see across the Army now is young troopers being separated in very small units and organizations across the globe, and its really helping those young troopers understand the responsibility that’s going to be laying on their shoulders,” he said.
Hendrex also spoke about the Army’s new physical fitness test that is expected to unveil some time in 2020.
“It is the right approach at the right time for readiness,” He said. “The physical attributes of being a soldier are the foundation of what we do, so that is a core element.”
Hendrex said helping soldiers understand functional fitness associated with their combat mission is what the new fitness test is all about.
He said being a “Phantom Warrior” and seeing the “Death Dealer” statue used as the corps mascot, really gets at the firepower within the corps and why the corps exists.
“We are designed for a singular purpose, and that is to fight and win our nation’s wars and we do that through a mobile armored corps,” he said.
Funk welcomed Hendrex and his family to the Phantom Warrior team.
“Today we welcome a leader of the highest caliber to the ‘Phantom Warrior’ team,” Funk said. “He is a battle-tested leader with a track record of success and a consummate professional.”
Funk also welcomed Hendrex’s wife Christina and two children, Sidney and Alexander, to Fort Hood.
“Thank you for your family’s service and sacrifices for our great nation,” Funk said.
Hendrex replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Crosby, who left Fort Hood in October 2018 to become the U.S. Army Futures Command command sergeant major in Austin.
His previous assignments include serving as the command sergeant major at the battalion, brigade and division level. He has deployed during his career in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Noble Eagle, Intrinsic Action, Joint Forge, Joint Guardian, Restore Hope, Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
Hendrex’s previous assignment was as the senior enlisted leader for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
