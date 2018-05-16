The 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is heading to Europe as part of a regular summer rotation of forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
The brigade held a color-casing ceremony in front of the 1st Cavalry Division’s Headquarters on May 9, marking the upcoming deployment.
Atlantic Resolve is designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America’s dedication to peace and stability in the region because of the Russian intervention in Ukraine. The unit will primarily be stationed in Germany during the deployment.
“To the Ironhorse team, we are immensely proud of you and the entire formation,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Calvert, the 1st Cavalry Division commander. “This color-casing ceremony symbolizes a pivotal transition from training and preparation, to execution of your assigned mission.”
Calvert said he and the division command sergeant major were confident in the brigade’s preparedness to accomplish the mission in supporting the European Command’s theater of operations.
“We are excited to have more than 3,000 ‘First Team’ patches dispersed across the eight countries (the brigade) will be serving in, which include Poland, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Georgia; participating in multiple training exercises and conduct nine major training events over the nine-month deployment.”
The brigade will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team was the first brigade to deploy in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, last time completing a rotation in 2014.
“We maintain the highest operational readiness rate of any armored brigade combat team in the Army right now,” said Col. Wilson Rutherford IV, the brigade commander.
“We are deploying there for deterrence and assurance. We’re there to assure our allies that the U.S. is going to stand by them regardless of any aggression.”
According to the operation’s website, www.eur.army.mil/AtlanticResolve, Operation Atlantic Resolve has multinational training and security cooperation activities taking place in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.
“We look forward to building interoperability with them and conduct training opportunities with them,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford said the equipment needed for the deployment has already been shipped from the installation and soldiers were already in transit. He said approximately 80 percent of the brigade’s troops would be deployed.
An armored brigade combat team typically has approximately 4,200 soldiers.
“It’s an exciting time,” Rutherford said. “We were the first brigade to do a rotation there and now it’s our turn again.”
The color-casing ceremony was held in conjunction with the division’s Distinguished Service Recognition ceremony.
At least 33 soldiers and civilians were recognized as volunteers of the quarter, for inspiring excellence and the winners and runner ups of the division’s best warrior competition. In addition to those recognized were six soldiers who retired from the Army.
