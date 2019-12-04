The Junior ROTC cadets from Copperas Cove High School’s Bulldawg Battalion are no strangers to the kindness of the soldiers of the school’s adopt-a-school unit, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division unit can often be found at the school’s football games or at the JROTC’s events, such as their organizational day or JROTC ball.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.