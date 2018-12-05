Brig. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, U.S. Army Operational Test Command commander, welcomed a new senior enlisted leader on Monday during an assumption of responsibility ceremony.
Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice assumed responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor from Sgt. Maj. Danny G. Boivin, who had stepped up to fill in the vacant position Sept. 6 left by Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas and will now return to his duties overseeing training and safety during airborne operational test drops with the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Terenas had been assigned as the new senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC), Fort Knox, Kentucky. Boivin filled the position until a permanent enlisted advisor could be named.
“I’ve had the privilege over the last four months of serving side-by-side with an absolute warrior in Sgt. Maj. Danny Boivin,” Taylor said. “He took on the mission to come here in September and serve by my side and he came absolutely without hesitation. Sgt. Maj. Boivin’s incredible professionalism and incredible operational experience were so important for us in a time when we were executing operational tests truly all over the world.
“Sergeant major, I know you’re ready to get back home, get back to jumping and get back with your team of paratroopers, there in your directorate, but I just want you to know that I sincerely appreciate your teamwork and your readiness and your availability,” he added.
Taylor then spoke on the importance of the noncommissioned officer corps, stretching all the way back to the Revolutionary War before welcoming Justice.
“NCOs lead soldiers. NCOs ensure the soldiers’ welfare. NCOs will always accomplish the mission,” he said.
Justice most recently served as the command sergeant major of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and has served as the senior enlisted cavalry trainer at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and as a basic training battalion command sergeant major at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
“It’s very clear this mission will be unlike any that I have had in my career,” Justice said. “I believe there are many great callings in this profession of arms that we are a part of; however, I can think of none greater than to be charged with ensuring the equipment that we put in the hands of America’s sons and daughters provides the capabilities they need to execute their missions for our country.”
This is the fourth time Justice has been stationed at Fort Hood since 1992 and said he truly loves the Central Texas community because of all it does for the soldiers stationed there. The call to serve as the senior enlisted leader for OTC gives him and his wife, Tina, the chance to spend more time in the area.
“There really is no place that does as much for our soldiers as the communities here at Fort Hood,” he said. “I’m truly thrilled for this opportunity; Gen. Taylor put his trust in me and I just want to do the best I can to support his vision.”
