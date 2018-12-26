Gifts are all opened, stockings unstuffed, and the holiday dinner dishes are cleared off the table – another successful Christmas Day in the books.
So what to do now?
Well, how about gathering up the family and watching a good ol’ holiday movie on the tube? Maybe dust off some of those home videos sitting on the shelf and share some “remember when” moments. Did y’all make any Christmas cookies this year? If not, you’re missing out on some wonderful memories and delicious treats.
How about sitting down with the kids and writing thank-you notes to Grandma and Grandpa for the cool gifts? Better yet, pick up the phone and give ‘em an actual call — no text messages or Facebook posts. Let them hear your voice.
Pick up a copy of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” (google it, man, google it), and take turns reading it out loud, with some nice cups of hot cocoa and little marshmallows. Start a family journal/scrapbook — fun and easy. Just grab a spiral notebook, pass it around, and let everyone take turns writing down something funny, interesting or memorable about the holidays. Keep it with your Christmas decorations and update every year. A tremendous keepsake!
As the sun starts to set, jump in the car and go find some Christmas lights. Take some pictures, and have a family contest voting on everyone’s favorite display.
Pop some corn and watch a movie. The only Christmas movie on tap this week at area theaters appears to be Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, but any number of holiday shows are on TV this time of year. You’re bound to be able to find something, somewhere.
Meanwhile, coming up soon, of course, is New Year’s Eve, and Fort Hood is offering a special ‘BOWL in the New Year’ at Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center, located at Clear Creek Road and Santa Fe Avenue. A rental fee of $100 per lane includes unlimited bowling, shoe rental for up to five people, pizza, wings and party favors for each bowler.
Down in Austin, the city’s annual New Year’s celebration this year is offering an array of entertainment options including a fireworks show, live music, food, art and a kids area in and around Auditorium Shores, in the downtown area alongside Lady Bird Lake.
The kids can enjoy face painting, a Kiddie Train, Fairyland and Austin Library Storytime, while the older partyers can choose from three different stages featuring a variety of bands and musical genres.
Admission is free, and visitors are allowed to bring things like blankets, small hand-held umbrellas, baby strollers, small wagons, binoculars, camping chairs and personal cameras. Some items that are prohibited include drones, drugs and alcohol, coolers, glass and Styrofoam containers. For more information go to austinsnewyear.com.
Back home at Killeen-Fort Hood, there’s still time to head over to the trail of lights at BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area). The 850-acre facility on Lake Belton includes a five-and-a-half mile drive through more than 100 lighted holiday displays open to the public until Jan. 6.
For more information on the trail of lights, visit hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/nature-lights/2719466/33097.
Fort Hood’s MWR section is offering a Digital Photo Contest, with all comers encouraged to enter photos capturing “favorite views, moments and adventures from all across the world.” Entries are being accepted until Jan. 20, 2019. For more information, go to global.armymwr.com/promos/title-2018-digital-photo-contest.
Anyone feeling the need to burn off a few holiday calories with a little more physical weekend activity could head on over to Killeen’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 2102 Jennifer Drive, between West Jasper Drive and Highway 190.
With almost too many activities to mention all in one place, this complex includes not only trampoline-jumping, but such things as a Sky Rider indoor coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, obstacle course, tubes playground, trapeze, dodgeball and slam dunk zone.For more information on the park, go to www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.