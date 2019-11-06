Walter Brown

Long before Walter Brown founded Big Hoss BBQ in Killeen, he was a Specialist 5 running landing zones in the jungles of Vietnam as an air traffic controller.

Brown served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973. Originally wanting to be an AH-1 Cobra helicopter pilot, Brown joined after seeing ads on TV.

