KILLEEN — All American Chevrolet Lithium Motors in Killeen donated a 2018 Chevy Equinox and $22,600 during a ceremony Aug. 30 at All American Chevrolet of Killeen to support local veterans.
Carlo Davis, the president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Benjamin O. Davis Post #9191 and active-duty Army warrant officer, accepted the vehicle on behalf of the local VFW.
The local VFW provides support to wounded warriors as well as homeless veterans.
“We give a lot back to the community,” Davis said. “Everything we do is centered around the veterans in our community.”
Before the SUV donation, members of the VFW were using their personal vehicles.
“We have a lot of elderly VFW members who cannot drive their own vehicles, so we take them to and from where they need to go such as medical appointments and community events,” Davis said.
In addition to taking veterans to and from places, the VFW also delivers meals to veterans who aren’t mobile.
“We will use this vehicle to help ease the burden of putting miles on our personal vehicles,” Davis said. “The VFW hasn’t had a vehicle in more than ten years.”
Vietnam veteran and VFW member Johnny Wimes Jr. appreciated the donation.
“I like the fact we got a vehicle for the VFW,” Wimes said. “I feel good about it.”
Mike Ishak, general manager for All American Chevrolet Lithium Motors in Killeen, presented the car as well as a check to benefit veterans.
Lee Anna Davis, who is retired from the Army, accepted the check as a member of the Wounded Warrior Project.
“These donations are going to be go back to the veterans and their families,” Lee Anna said.
The Wounded Warrior Project provides a variety of veteran programs and services to help wounded veterans.
“The reason we are giving a check is because I walk around with a bum knee on the golf course and think about a veteran who is an amputee,” Ishak said. “We wanted to do something for the wounded warriors as well.”
