If you’re a native Texan, Brian Kilmeade’s newest book, “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers,” will be a great refresher on the history of how the great state of Texas was born.

For those who got to Texas as fast as they could, the book about the Texas victory that would ultimately change American history — and the events leading up to it — is a page-turning, fast-paced historical read which will give an insight into what makes Texans so, well, Texan.

