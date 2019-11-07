Former Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died of cancer Dec. 28, 2018 at the age of 79, was known for his commitment to the city and to his country.

An Army veteran who served as a helicopter pilot with three tours in Vietnam — where he earned the Bronze Star Medal — Seffrood served in the Army for 23 years, retiring in 1979 as a chief warrant officer 2. After his retirement, he taught for a few years at Central Texas College and then worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.

