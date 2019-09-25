With the flip of a switch, a RQ-7B Shadow propelled off the end of its launcher at more than 80 miles per hour as the Delta Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, soldiers who prepared the unmanned aerial vehicle for flight watched it trail off into the clearing sky above Cold Springs Training Area on Fort Hood.

The soldiers sharpened their individual skill sets and enhanced overall unit readiness while preforming validation exercise on Tuesday.

