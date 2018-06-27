Golfers hit the green at Fort Hood on Firday and got a little extra sparkle to help them raise money for Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty sold string to golfers at a dollar a foot to help their game, along with mulligans, handed out registration bags, manned contest holes and more to raise more than $15,000.
The Fort Hood Family Housing Golf Fore Education Tournament is in its third year and benefits Lemonade Day, a program that teaches entrepreneurial skills to elementary age students. Lemonade Day city director Amanda Sequeira said the royalty have been integral to the event’s success since its inception.
“We were delighted to have the Five Hills royalty volunteer at the Fort Hood Family Housing golf tournament benefitting Lemonade Day,” Sequeira said. “They always bring such enthusiasm to an event and serve with excellence.”
The titleholders raised additional money for the cause selling opportunities on the Buy-A-Drive Hole, oversaw the flamingo hole where golfers were required to stand on one leg to golf while competing for the longest putt, and took photos on the luau hole while handing out grass skirts and coconut brassieres.
Pre-teen Miss Five Hills Briana Liles is this year’s Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year and will represent the area at the national competition.
“Before volunteering at golf course, I had no idea how Lemonade Day was paid for as far as the bags, booklets, website, shirts, prizes, the day at waterpark, and all the other events they put on like the Best Tasting Lemonade Contest, Build-A-Stand Workshops, Brand Your Stand Workshops and more,” Briana said. “It felt so good to be a part of helping raise money that will go towards next year’s activities. I never knew a golf tournament could bring in so much money. I am very thankful to all the teams that made the fundraiser so successful.”
