HARKER HEIGHTS — Killeen Height’s Vet Center honored Vietnam veterans at their annual holiday open house Dec. 13.
Community leaders, veteran organization members, veterans and their families came in for festive food and fellowship. Guests signed in for door prizes at noon and proceeded down the hall for a buffet-style holiday lunch purchased by vet center staff along with a variety of desserts from Rock Springs.
Living United States veterans who served on active duty between Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, are eligible for the 50th Anniversary Vietnam War lapel pin.
The pin is a part of the Pentagon’s United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration program.
“I think we should be trying to make up for the way they were treated back in the day, because they deserve it. They served just like everybody else,” said vet center director Kimberly Bayes-Bautista.
“We were not honored at all when we came back. I came back in 1969. I got off the airport in San Francisco. The only people there were a bunch of hippies and they were throwing beer bottles at us and booing ‘baby killers.’ We got back to Dallas for the same thing. There were hippies waiting on us too,” said retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Homer Garza.
Thursday afternoon, attendees gathered in the waiting room for the recognition ceremony. Garza pinned a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin on three veterans and a military spouse. Each recipient received a certificate signed by former President Barrack Obama.
Witnesses thanked them for their service. Many felt it was overdue.
“We did not get recognition ‘til later on in years at Fort Hood. The first recognition we had in Fort Hood was in the 80’s,” Garza said.
“Vet Centers were established in 1979 by congress, because of Vietnam veterans that needed readjustment. They saw that the need was great,” Bayes-Bautista said.
It was fitting for Vietnam veterans to receive recognition in a place created for them to heal from the scars of war and their mistreatment back home.
