KILLEEN — The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. recently announced that two members of the Benjamin Davis VFW Post 9191 in Killeen had achieved a rare status for their accomplishments within the organization.
Melvin Pernell, Post 9191 commander, is one of only 198 VFW post commanders worldwide to earn the title of “All-American Commander.” According to a VFW release, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs in oder to achieve the honor.
Lora Lane, a member of Post 9191 and commander of Texas VFW District 14, is one of only 99 VFW district commanders worldwide to also earn the title of All-American Commander.
According to vfw.org, there are approximately 6,400 VFW posts worldwide.
There are hundreds of districts, broken down into four conferences across the globe, said Carlo Davis, Post 9191. Texas belongs to the South Conference, which has more than 800 districts alone.
“The All-American Commanders have attained this coveted title through outstanding achievements in membership growth and participation in VFW programs,” said VFW national commander Keith E. Harman. “They are a fine example of VFW leadership. Their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization has rightly earned them this great honor.”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans’ organization, according to the organization’s website. Founded in 1899, the congressionally-chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. The organization is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy and military and community service programs.
For more information or to join, visit www.vfw.org.
