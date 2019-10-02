A Lampasas resident was honored on Tuesday for his 21 years of service in operational testing.

William “Bill” Fesler was inducted into the U.S. Army Operational Test Command’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony honoring his contributions and commitment to putting the best possible equipment and systems into the hands of soldiers.

