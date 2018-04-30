As summer approaches, the days of sunshine get longer and allow for more quality time outdoors. Visiting one of Texas’s state parks with the family is an easy way to do that over a weekend or during the upcoming summer break.
Located in Burnet, Longhorn Cavern State Park is just a 1.5-hour drive from Fort Hood and 66 miles from Austin, making it an easy day trip.
The park grounds are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there is no entrance fee.Hiking along the Backbone Ridge nature trail system, picnic areas, viewing of historic buildings that date back to the 1930s, and 360-degree views from the Observation Tower can all be enjoyed within the park.
The main attraction, however, is Longhorn Cavern, which offers visitors a unique Texas Hill Country caving experience. The cavern can only be viewed by tour, like the 90-minute guided walking tour through 1.5 miles of the cave’s passageways, which begins every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.
Tickets can be purchased at the park front desk and are reasonably priced with children two years and under free, kids two to 12 years at $12.75, and a military discount of $16.50 per adult. Other adults are $17.50 each.
Other tours include the Wild Cave Tour, which involves crawling through the underdeveloped cave passages every Saturday morning. The Photography Tour takes place every first Saturday of the month. Both special tours require reservations and can be made by calling 512-715-9000.
For more information on all of the activities and tours offered at the park, go to visitlonghorncavern.com.
Until you can plan your next trip to Longhorn Cavern, use this list of other local outdoor adventures and upcoming events to keep the family entertained:
Outdoor Activities
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Department of Defense authorized patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road in Harker Heights, offers visitors more than 6 miles of hiking trails in both thewoodlands and along the shoreline of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. This dog-friendly park has a variety of trails for all skill levels and is open from sunrise to sunset.
Chalk Ridge Falls Park, next to the Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam, includesdifferent trails and opportunities for families to play in the water near the falls. The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset and is at 5600 Farm-to-Market Road 1670, Belton.
Events
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting the 13th annual Bloomin’ Temple Fest from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday. The two-day fest features musical acts like StoneyLaRue, Eric Paslay, Holly Tucker and many more throughout both days on two different stages. A kid’s zone, food and other vendors will also be available. Adult one-day pass is $10, two-day pass is $15, and kids 12 and under are free. A carnival at the fest grounds will also be operating April 26-29, and a separate wristband ranging form $20-30 must be purchased for entry. The fest will be at the Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds, 301 S. Fourth St. in Temple. Visit bloomintemple.com for tickets and more information.
The April Showers 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. Friday at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Building 23001, 62nd Street and Support Avenue on Fort Hood. This event is free and open to the public. Register online at hood.army.mwr.com or on-site from 7 to 7:45 a.m.
Fort Hood Family Housing will host the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 5 and 6 at 18010 T.J. Mills Blvd., Fort Hood. The event teaches children business sense and money management by operating their own lemonade stand with the help of volunteers and mentors. For more information and to register a child, visit lemonadeday.org.
The 2018 Family Campout will be May 11-13 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road, Harker Heights. Activities hosted by the city will begin on Saturday and will include hiking, boating, games, kids’ campfire stories and fun under the stars. Registration is $10 per person, kids 5 and under are free, and can be completed at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.