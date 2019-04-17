A taste of Jamaica comes to central Texas this Easter weekend as the Austin Reggae Festival starts jammin’ along Auditorium Shores on Town Lake, a one-of-a-kind venue with the downtown city skyline as its backdrop.
Benefitting the Central Texas Food Bank, the three-day event Friday through Sunday features a variety of musical entertainment, including Freddie McGregor, Mykal Rose, Cocoa Tea, Don Carlos, Etana, Jah9, Hempress Sativa, Cham, The Late Ones and many more.
Single-day tickets and three-day wristbands are available online and at the gate.
Guests are allowed to bring one sealed container of water per person, lawn chairs and folding event chairs, small hand-held umbrellas, small backpacks and blankets, drums, baby strollers, hats, sunscreen and cameras.
Items that are not allowed on the festival grounds include: Large umbrellas, coolers, camelbacks, food, beverages, glass containers, bota bags and drones.
Overnight camping is not allowed.
Since nearby parking is limited, guests are invited to use various downtown parking garages and lots. A free shuttle bus service will operate on Saturday. For more information, go to www.austinreggaefest.com.
Another hour or so down I-35, Fiesta San Antonio gets underway Thursday and continues through April 28.
The celebration that began in 1891 as a way to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto has grown into a massive celebration of San Antonio’s rich and diverse culture that generates more than $340 million for the city’s economy.
That first year, the event included a parade in which a group of women decorated horse-drawn carriages, paraded in front of the Alamo and pelted each other with flower blossoms. For a complete listing of all events scheduled during the festival, along with other information, go to fiestasanantonio.org.
Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater, meanwhile, continues its lineup of new weekday matinees, Classic Movie Night, Laser Friday, and a tour of the current night sky with Warren’s Star Tour.
Saturday matinees begin at 11 a.m. and run hourly until 9 p.m., with kid-friendly showings like “Molecularium: Riding Snowflakes,” “Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast,” “ExoPlanets: Worlds of Wonder,” “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea,” “Nanocam: A Trip Into Biodiversity,” “Space School: Astronaut Training Underwater,” “Solar Superstorms,” “Earthquake: Evidence of a Restless Plane,” and “Natural Selection.”
Laser Friday is April 26 and features “Laser Country” at 7 p.m., “Pink Floyd: The Wall” at 8 p.m. and “Pink Floyd: Through the Prism” at 9 p.m. Warren’s Star tour is Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. It highlights the constellations and stars visible in the current night sky. Telescope viewing will be available after the tour.
Weekday matinees will be offered today. Weekday matinee tickets are $5 per person, per show. Classic Movie Night is Friday, April 19 featuring “Key Largo” at 5:30 p.m. followed by “Casablanca” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, per show with members admitted for half-price.
For ticket prices, complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, visit starsatnight.org.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open Tuesday through Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics, and ceramics birthday parties for kids, . Contact MWR for more information.
For the more athletically-inclined, Killeen’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park offers a variety of high-flying attractions.
With almost too many activities to mention all in one place, the complex at 2102 Jennifer Drive, between West Jasper Drive and Highway 190, includes not only trampoline-jumping, but such things as a Sky Rider indoor coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, obstacle course, tubes playground, trapeze, dodgeball and slam dunk zone. For more information on the park, go to www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
