The soon-to-come end of school in May brings more free time for military families and more opportunity to take day trips to explore the Central Texas area.
Visiting one of the many Texas state parks within driving distance of Fort Hood is an easy and economical way for families to take advantage of their newfound free time.
McKinney Falls State Park, 5808 McKinney Falls Parkway in Austin, offers 81 campsites, over 9 miles of hiking trails and opportunities to fish.
Onion Creek runs through the park, which not only offers beautiful views of the falls when creek levels are sufficient, but also opportunities for visitors to fish and swim in the water.
Multiple trails are available for different skill levels and offer chances for bouldering along the way, as well as taking hikers to sites of an early homestead and a primitive rock shelter. Mountain biking is also welcome on certain trails.
The park is just 13 miles from the heart of downtown Austin and about a 1.5 hour drive from Fort Hood.
Open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., the daily park entrance fee is $6. Children 12 and under are free.
To make reservations by phone for camping sites or cabins, call 512-243-1643 or visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website for more information.
If McKinney Falls isn’t likely to make the cut for your family’s plans in May, use this listing of other outdoor parks and events in the area to find one that will:
Outdoor Fun
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Department of Defense authorized patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Temple’s Lake Park is a popular day-use spot on the shore of Belton Lake. The park includes access to the lake for boating and fishing, basketball and volleyball courts, pavilions, playground, swimming beach and more. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The park is at 14190 Farm-to-Market 2305, Belton.
Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road in Harker Heights, offers visitors more than 6 miles of hiking trails in both the woodlands and along the shoreline of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. This dog-friendly park has a variety of trails for all skill levels and is open from sunrise to sunset.
Chalk Ridge Falls Park, next to the Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam, includes different trails and opportunities for families to play in the water near the falls. The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset and is at 5600 Farm-to-Market Road 1670, Belton.
Events
Fort Hood Family Housing will host the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 5 and 6 at 18010 T.J. Mills Blvd., Fort Hood. The event teaches children business sense and money management by operating their own lemonade stand with the help of volunteers and mentors. For more information and to register a child, visit lemonadeday.org. This will be one of many areas hosting lemonade stands for Lemonade Day weekend May 5 to 6. An official kick-off to the weekend will occur during a brief ceremony May 4 at 5 p.m. in front of III Corps Headquarters.
The Armed Services YMCA Killeen is hosting a Tea Time and Story event from 10 a.m. to noon May 5 for girls ages 5- 12 years old at the Harker Heights Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights. Attendees are asked to come dressed in their best attire and bring another girl or woman with them. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
The Armed Services YMCA Copperas Cove Family Center will host the Family Dance Under the Tent from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 at 501 Clara Drive, Copperas Cove. This event is open to the entire family and will include dancing, snacks, and a photo booth. Tickets are $10 per person for members and $15 for non-members.
H-E-B Grocery will sponsor a Military Spouse Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood. Free beauty and grooming services for both men and women will be available.
The 2018 Family Campout will be May 11-13 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road, Harker Heights. Activities hosted by the city will begin on Saturday and will include hiking, boating, games, kids’ campfire stories and fun under the stars. Registration is $10 per person, kids 5 and under are free, and can be completed at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.