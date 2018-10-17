KILLEEN — When Anthony “Tony” Martinez was wounded in Iraq, he fought hard to remain on active duty. A following deployment to Afghanistan, however, sealed his fate and he was informed he would be medically retired by the time he had served only 15 years of what he thought would be a full career.
A captain at the time, the former enlisted man was not ready to leave the life he had come to love so much and the soldiers who were his family.
So he decided to form a nonprofit to assist others who were being thrust into the civilian life before they were ready. After gathering several like-minded veterans, American Veterans Mission was fully ready to do business on Jan. 2, 2018 and recently received its 501(c)(3) status as a nonprofit organization on Aug. 6.
The nonprofit helps veterans and their families through a multitude of avenues — from monetary grants to help a veteran stay in their home to assisting veterans with building a business plan to start their own business.
“The idea came about in 2014 when I found out I was getting medically retired from the Army,” Martinez said. “I started thinking on how I could continue to help and serve those who served. The Army had been my one and only career besides being a Burger King manager in high school.”
The organization partners with other nonprofits in the area to ensure those who need assistance can get it, whether from their them or the nonprofit best suited for the veteran’s needs, he said. AVM’s purpose is to combine the varied experiences of its board members to provide that type of networking, research support for startups and small businesses, credit counseling and repair advice and even fundraising support for causes they support, such as Operation Phantom Support.
“We have multiple skills within the group. We have (business) students and graduates, medical students and doctors and finance majors,” Martinez said. “So we combined these talents to make us useful for the residents of Killeen and our veterans.”
All qualified veterans can request aid from the organization, said Sebrina Ekah, AVM’s secretary of the board and a medically-retired Army captain. Ekah and Martinez were battle-buddies in Afghanistan and both were medically retired within a month of each other in 2015.
“It’s a case-by-case basis,” Ekah said of how the nonprofit works. “If we can’t help them, we’ll help them find the resources that can. Any veteran that is in need — it can be just something as simple as wanting to start a business — we will help them find the resources they need to do what it is they want to do.”
For those veterans who may need assistance, and would like to find out more about American Veterans Mission, visit avmartinez.us or call 254-647-0144. The organization is located at 3305 Thunder Creek Drive in Killeen.
