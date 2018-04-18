Military families living in the Killeen-Fort Hood area may want start thinking about their summer activity plans soon.
Next month, area schools will begin closing for summer break and kids everywhere will have an open schedule, to both the dismay and delight of parents.
Use this listing of local activities and events to beat the heat and try something new with the family this summer:
Outdoor Fun
Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Department of Defense authorized patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will open again for the season on Memorial Day weekend. The center includes a 10,360 gallon multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring will reopen May 26 and is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool will be open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Copperas Cove has two swimming pools at South Park, 2602 Dennis Drive, and the City Park Complex, 1206 W. Avenue B. Both pools will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.
Upcoming Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will kick off its eighth season from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. The market will occur every Saturday at the same time until the end of the season in October.
The 2018 Family Campout will be May 11-13 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road, Harker Heights. Activities hosted by the city will begin on Saturday and will include hiking, boating, games, kids’ campfire stories and fun under the stars. Registration is $10 per person, kids 5 and under are free, and can be completed at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
The Celebrate Killeen Festival will be from May 17-19 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. The festival will feature a carnival, kids’ activities, performances, food trucks, vendors and more.
The fourth annual Battle of the Food Trucks and International Food Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The festival will feature local food trucks to satisfy any visitor’s cravings and is free to attend.
Camp Invention is a STEM-focused camp for kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade that encourages innovation through hands-on activities and curriculum. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 9-13 at Reeces Creek Elementary School, 400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Registration is $240 per child and can be completed at campinvention.org.
A free outdoor movie night will be presented by Navy Federal on Aug. 11 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Inflatable fun, face painting, games and giveaways will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the movie, which will be announced at a later date, will begin at 8:40 p.m.
