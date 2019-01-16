KILLEEN — The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors has reached its goal of helping as many veterans and military families as possible during its first year in business at its Killeen location.
Endeavors provides free to low-cost mental health care services and gears its services toward post 9/11 veterans as well as family members of veterans, reservists, National Guard and active-duty service members — regardless of their dependent status.
“Our mission is to fill the cap … to reduce the barriers and increase the access to care” said Iman Williams Christians, Ph.D. and clinic director at Endeavors.
The clinic opened its doors in March of 2018 and is located at 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Building A, Suite 100 in Killeen.
“We have seen roughly 400 clients since we opened,” Williams said.
Of the total number of clients, 181 are veterans and 219 are non-veterans. Non-veterans include active duty members and children as well as family members of veterans and active-duty soldiers.
Thirty-two percent of veteran clients are female.
“That is what we were expecting,” Williams said. “Since we are so close to Fort Hood, we knew we would get a large draw of active-duty family members.”
The broad spectrum of mental health issues treated includes depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, anger, grief and loss, family and relationship as well as children’s behavioral problems.
Besides their counseling and case management services, the clinic provides life skills and wellness groups as well as specialty workshops.
“We know about a lot of veterans that do not seek care because of lack of access, the cost sometimes and the time that it takes to come in,” Williams said. “Maybe they have a full-time job and they are only able to come after business hours. We try to do everything we can to make ourselves as accessible as possible.”
A referral to see a counselor at Endeavors is not needed. If necessary, the clinic also provides child care and transportation.
Endeavors in Killeen is open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has extended opening hours Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic is also open for appointments and walk-ins every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors is part of the Cohen Veterans Network, a not-for-profit philanthropic organization which started its services in April 2016.
Besides the Killeen location, the network currently has nine other clinics throughout the United States. Four more locations are expected to open within the next couple months.
Since 2016, all clinics treated more than 9,000 clients across the country, of which 44 percent were non-veterans.
Women represented 47 percent of all clients and 26 percent of veteran clients. The average age of male veteran clients was 42 and the average age of female veterans seen was 39.
Appointments at the Killeen location can be scheduled by phone at 254-213-7847 or via email KNclinic@endeavors.org.
