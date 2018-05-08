Temperatures are rising as summer approaches, and now is the best time to take the family outside to enjoy Texas nature before the summer heat drives everyone indoors.
Taking a day trip to one of the state parks in the Central Texas area is a great way to spend a weekend and break out of the monotony of a daily routine.
Neighboring Coryell County is home to Mother Neff State Park, and is a short one-hour drive from Fort Hood.
Home to 3.6 miles of hiking trails for beginners and those at a more advanced level, a multi-purpose camping loop for both RVs and tents, and a lot of opportunities to learn about the history and wildlife of the area, Mother Neff has something for everyone.
“We have some beautiful hiking trails here and we are working to restore our natural prairie,” said Jamie Harman, office manager at Mother Neff.
“We have a lot of history here as well,” she said. “It was one of the first state parks in Texas, and sort of the inspiration for the Texas state parks system.”
Some of that history includes a rock overhang cave used by the Tonkawa Indian Tribe in the 1800s, and structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps from the 1930s that visitors can enjoy.
The park gates are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Adult daily entrance fees are $2 each, and children 12 and under are free.
The park is at 1680 TX-236 Highway, Moody. For more information, call 254-853-2389. Reserve campsites by phone at 512-389-8900.
Use this list of other outdoor activities and upcoming events as a guide to pre-summer ideas:
Upcoming Events
H-E-B Grocery will sponsor a Military Spouse Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood. Free beauty and grooming services for both men and women will be available.
The 2018 Family Campout will be May 11-13 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road, Harker Heights. Activities hosted by the city will begin on Saturday and will include hiking, boating, games, kids’ campfire stories and fun under the stars. Registration is $10 per person, kids 5 and under are free, and can be completed at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
The Second Annual CenTex Asian Pacific Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 12 at Carl Levin Park, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. The event is a celebration of Asian Pacific Heritage Month and will feature live performances, vendors, raffles and more. Admission is free.
The Armed Forces 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. May 19 at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Bldg. 23001, 62nd St. and Support Ave., Fort Hood. The run is free and open to all. Registration is required and can be completed online at hood.armymwr.com, or on-site prior to the race from 7 to 7:45 a.m.
Outdoor Fun
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Department of Defense authorized patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Temple’s Lake Park is a popular day-use spot on the shore of Belton Lake. The park includes access to the lake for boating and fishing, basketball and volleyball courts, pavilions, playground, swimming beach and more. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The park is at 14190 Farm-to-Market 2305, Belton.
Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road in Harker Heights, offers visitors more than 6 miles of hiking trails in both the woodlands and along the shoreline of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. This dog-friendly park has a variety of trails for all skill levels and is open from sunrise to sunset.
Chalk Ridge Falls Park, next to the Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam, includes different trails and opportunities for families to play in the water near the falls. The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset and is at 5600 Farm-to-Market Road 1670, Belton.
