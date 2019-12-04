Sledge memorial.jpg

David A. Bryant | Herald Friends and fellow soldiers from 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment "Garryowen" stand in line Monday to pay their last respects to Sgt. 1st Class Jermaul T. Sledge. Sledge was found dead in his Killeen home on Nov. 14. Earlier in the year, he led the cavalry scout team representing 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and the 1st Cavalry Division at the Gainey Cup Competition, a scout competition among all scout units from the U.S. and allied nations. The team came in fourth in the world.

The Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel was eerily silent on Monday, even though the chapel was packed to capacity.

First Sgt. Dean Pfirman, the senior enlisted advisor for Blackhawk Troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” had stationed himself before the crowd of roughly 2,000 past and present troopers and family members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division unit, and had begun to call the roll.

