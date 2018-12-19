BELTON — Belton New Tech High School at Waskow held its annual volunteer day Monday, honoring the memory of Capt. Henry Waskow and uniting the school community.
Belton New Tech High School at Waskow has held its Purple Heart Servant Leadership Day every December for three years. The school was declared an official Purple Heart school in 2015, in honor of its namesake.
Waskow was a Belton native who died while serving his country in World War II on Dec. 14, 1943. His legacy was largely defined by his commitment to helping others and dedicating his life to having a positive impact on those he led, his community and his country, according to a school release on the event.
“One reason we made them a Purple Heart school is because they are always giving back to the community,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Earl Wiliams, the Department of Texas commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. “It’s really great to see those students out there giving back, especially at this time of year. It was really great working with them.”
Principal Ben Smith said the volunteering day is held near the December anniversary of Waskow’s death. This year, students could choose from among 16 different volunteer projects to participate in.
Junior Brianne Fowler, 16, wanted to do something for senior citizens so she signed up to make blankets for nursing home residents.
“A lot of people don’t really try to step up and do anything for people who can’t do anything for themselves, so I want to take the time that I have to try and pay it forward to other people,” Brianne said.
Smith said teachers came up with the list of volunteer activities based on feedback from students. Activities included making dog toys for the Bell County Animal Shelter, packing food for local shelters, reading to younger children, beautifying an elderly neighbor’s yard, making plush toys for Ronald McDonald House of Temple and Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center, and many more.
“They’re getting to do an activity of their choice,” Smith said. “Each of our students have to have 10 hours of community service each year.”
The students weren’t volunteering alone, either — the campus’ adopt a school unit from Fort Hood, 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, came to help out. And this year, two New Tech alumni came back to participate in the volunteer day.
“Our kids leave here and they just know that community service is important, no matter what age they are,” instructional coach Shellie Dunn said.
