KILLEEN — Lee Ann Davis, a retired chief warrant officer 3, is only the fourth female post commander in 60 years for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 in Killeen. The achievement is something she calls an honor.
During her command, Davis hopes to see more involvement from women veterans. Her ambitious goal involves bringing all of the female veteran organizations together. This is something Davis would call “unity in the community.”
To Davis, the female veteran organizations need to come together, along with the VFW, for a common vision.
“We all have the same mission, and some have the same vision, but we all need to help support one another and not compete against one another,” she said. “We don’t have enough women veterans standing up and saying, ‘I am here, see me. I am a female. I am a veteran,’”
Bringing in more female veterans would allow them to learn more about the VFW and give them a sense of security so they can work alongside the other female organizations.
In the state of Texas, there are around 181,000 female veterans.
“The state of Texas has the largest amount of female veterans than any other state, and we are so divided,” Davis said. “We need to come together, and we need to help and support one another and share that sisterhood that we all sought for in the military. Now that we’re done, or still in the military, we can all continue to take care of one another.”
The other aspect of her goals is to get younger veterans and active duty personnel involved with the VFW.
Davis took command of Post 9191 Saturday, succeeding her husband Carlo Davis. VFW District 14 outgoing commander Loy Gardner II said husband/wife changes of command are not uncommon throughout the state. He added, however, that he had not seen it in his eight years in District 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.