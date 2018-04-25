Fort Hood celebrated over 150 cyclists from the United Health Care Texas Challenge 2018 at III Corps headquarters Thursday morning.
The United Health Care Texas Challenge is part of the national non-profit organization Project Hero, which is dedicated to help veterans and first responders affected by post traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and other injuries.
“Project Hero gives the soldiers the opportunity to achieve the hope, recovery and resilience they need to get back into a normal healthy living after their service,” said Peter Bylsma, director of marketing communications from Project Hero. “Cycling is key to that — it’s uniquely effective.”
The cyclists entered Fort Hood through the Bernie Beck gate, presenting an impressive sight while taking over T.J. Mills Boulevard. After a lap of honor on the III Corps headquarters roundabout, the cyclists made a pit stop to socialize with peers and soldiers.
“Riding … keeps me happy, but this kind of riding gives me a sense of purpose,” said Dawn Niday, civilian rider and project manager for Project Hero. “We are one team pulling down the road together, keeping every man, every woman together, making sure that no one is left behind. It’s very powerful.”
The challenge program started in 2008 as a cooperation between the Veterans Administration and professional cyclist John Wordin as an alternative therapy for PTSD and TBI treatment, as well as physical injury rehabilitation — with great success.
Candise Morgan, retired Navy aviation support technician from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, had problems socializing after her military life ended.
“This gives me a chance to get back with other people,” she said.
Morgan is one of the 125 cyclists participating in the 500-mile, six-day ride from San Antonio to Fort Worth. The team is accompanied by a varying number of daily riders.
According to Bylsma, cycling can reduce drug usage while improving sleep patterns and the healing process. “Our programs literally reduce the frequency, intensity and duration of PTSD episodes.”
Jerry Herrera, a Gulf War veteran from Duncan, Arizona, is proof to the statistics.
“I used to take 23 pills — now I am only taking two,” he said.
While Project Hero organizes various challenges all over the world throughout the year, participants train on a weekly basis within their community.
Hundreds of Fort Hood soldiers cheered for the arrival of the riders and their long journey through recovery.
“This is a good way to support something that is bigger than yourself,” said Staff Sgt. Willy Young from 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.
Like many others, he brought his soldiers out to be part of the crowd to witness the inspiring event.
“It’s a great program and showing up to support them is the least we can do,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Clayton Sneed, 89th Military Police Brigade.
Robert Gray, one of the first responders to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, suffered from significant brain injuries after falling off a ladder shortly after his retirement.
“I lost my memory, my ability to walk, my ability to talk,” he said.
But Gray found his way back into life with the help of “the most inspiring people in my life: Military veterans.”
III Corps and Fort Hood’s deputy commander, Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson III, thanked the cyclists for their service and described their mindset as “Phantom strong,” a term related to the III Corps nickname of the “Phantom Corps.”
He then sent the group to their next stop in Waco.
The United Health Care Texas Challenge 2018 ended in Fort Worth on Saturday.
