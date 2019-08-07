KILLEEN — Operation Homefront held their annual Back-to-School Brigade Saturday where they handed out backpacks full of school supplies to children of military members.
This event has been held in the past years as a relief effort. Military families already have a lot of stress to deal with, and this was one way for Operation Homefront to step in and offer some assistance. “A lot of us are on tight budgets, so what this does is we’re able to offer a bit of relief at this time and they can go buy the school clothes, the sneakers and things like that. It’s a thank you to our military for what they’re doing , but also a relief,” said Rebekah Reyes program coordinator for Operation Homefront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.