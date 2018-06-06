The Fort Hood Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program is bringing together employers who are looking to hire soldiers, veterans and their family members at the semi-annual Summer Mega Career Fair at Club Hood from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19.
The job fair is free and open to all job seekers — to include Army civilian employees — to link-up with multiple potential employers.
Some of the potential employers who will attend the career fair include police departments from Killeen, Dallas, Cincinnati, Ohio, San Antonio, Texas and San Diego, California. General Motors, Halliburton, Shell Oil Company, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Secret Service will also attend, along with other state and federal agencies.
Previous career fairs have seen more than 175 vendor employers recruiting for local, state, national and international companies and agencies. Several Central Texas police departments, the Killeen Independent School District, universities and government contractors are expected to be present, along with employers representing a wide variety of industries, such as medical, oil and gas.
The most recent mega fair was held this year in January, and at least 200 vendors from local, state, national and international companies and agencies set up booths.
Martin Traylor, the transition services manager for Fort Hood, said at the time approximately 6,000 soldiers attended the job fair.
For more information on the fair and a list of attending employers, visit the SFL-TAP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortHoodSFLTAP.
