It began with a bomb scare on West Fort Hood, by the headquarters of U.S. Army Operational Test Command.
The next thing first responders on Fort Hood knew, an explosion occurred on North Fort Hood, followed by another explosion near the T.J. Mills gate and yet a third explosion in the parking lot of the Warrior Way Commissary.
Such was the scenario Tuesday as Fort Hood emergency response officials began their annual full-scale exercise, centered on the theme of “Multi-Jurisdictional Improvised Explosive Device attacks.” First responders from post and local law enforcement and hospitals participated in the exercise, scheduled to run through Thursday.
These types of exercises enhance the ability of emergency services to respond to any large-scale disaster, whether it is a man-made mass casualty or the destructive force of nature, said Lt. Andrew Samarripa, Directorate of Emergency Services.
“It does several things for us — it enhances our ability to respond to a serious incident like this as well as communicate with other agencies, such as EMS and Fire,” he said. “That’s really critical for what we do out here on a daily basis.”
Major incidents require all the different agencies on post — as well as local hospitals — to be involved, he added. So an exercise of this scale tests their skill sets not only on the up-front, immediate response skills, but carrying through to ensure casualties are cared for.
Evaluators from different military installations took notes during the exercise to provide feedback for all involved, from the military police first on the scenes to the Crisis Response Battalion soldiers activated to assist.
“We often send our evaluators to (other) installations for their critical incidents (exercises), so they get a fresh set of eyes, outside looking in, to be able to articulate ... to say where we’ve done well and also where we need to improve,” Samarripa said. “I think (the exercise) has gone by the numbers. I’m sure there are things we will find that we can improve on, but that’s the whole purpose of this exercise.”
For the soldiers volunteering, seeing how each element of first responders worked together for major incidents gave them a new respect for what emergency service personnel do.
“It’s kind of interesting to see this post wide, first hand,” said Spc. Morgan Brameier, a volunteer from 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment. “You hear them do active-shooter drills all the time, but being a part of an exercise and seeing how everyone operates together and has to interact with each other is pretty interesting.”
Volunteers from units all across Fort Hood spent the day simulating victims of improvised explosive devices, she said. Their purpose was to provide realistic training for first responders such as the military police, emergency medical services and the Fort Hood Fire Department.
“This is good training — I was in Afghanistan during the suicide bombing that happened during (the regiment’s) last deployment, so seeing what actually happens ... this is a different perspective of seeing what goes on during an event like this,” Brameier said. “I absolutely think they should do more training like this.”
That suicide bombing occurred Oct. 19, 2016, near Kabul, Afghanistan. Sgt. Douglas J. Riney, from the regiment’s 3rd Squadron, was killed in the attack.
In the case of something similar happening on Fort Hood, the full-scale training allows emergency services to prepare for a real-world scenario; training they don’t often have the opportunity to get, said Fort Hood Fire Department Lt. James Wallace. The props — such as destroyed vehicles — and the participation of volunteers take a lot of resources that are otherwise unavailable, which makes the training invaluable.
“This really helps us wrap up our training and put it into play,” he said. “The training we do here has definitely prepared us for some of the real-world incidents we have experienced on Fort Hood. It’s made us better-prepared responders and able to handle those incidents because we’ve had the practical application out here in a training scenario.”
The opportunity to really work with all different agencies on post gives first responders the chance to ensure they are best prepared to take care of the post’s soldiers, civilians and family members, Wallace said.
“Seeing us out here preparing for something like this should hopefully put their minds at ease that we are a well-prepared department, and we are ready to respond to all types of hazards that may occur on the installation,” he said. “We’ll always take these exercises and better ourselves from it.”
