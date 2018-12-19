The “Brave Rifles” commander Col. Jonathan Byrom, commander of Task Force Rifles and deputy commander of Joint Operations Command-Iraq, held a video teleconference Dec. 11 with members of the Pentagon press corps to discuss current operations against the Islamic State in Iraq.
Reporters from agencies such as CNN, The Washington Times and Task and Purpose attended the briefing and took the opportunity to ask questions after Byrom’s update.
Byrom noted that only the day prior the Iraqis celebrated Victory Day, one year after the Iraqi government announced the defeat of the physical caliphate of ISIS within Iraq.
“I think it’s important for everybody to understand that ISIS lost thousands of individuals, KIA, wounded in action, and I just want to make sure that we remember and honor the fallen (Iraqi Security Forces troops) and realize that they are very, very focused on preventing ISIS from resurging,” Byrom said. “And it’s been an honor for the 3rd Cavalry Regiment; the families, the troopers of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment can be very proud of how their troopers have performed in this fight. And I’m very proud of them.”
Q: Lori Mylroie, Kurdistan 24: In your review of the past year that has occurred since the Iraqi announcement of the defeat of ISIS, you mentioned developments along the Kurdish coordination line. Could you provide more detail about those developments?
A: First, the Kurdish and Iraqi Security Forces have conducted combined operations together against ISIS, where they hunted down ISIS in mountain hideaways and caves, and worked together to capture and kill ISIS. So there have been numerous combined operations between the two of them.
They also have been working together to open checkpoints between the two areas that have been closed for quite a while. And they have successfully started opening those areas, by working together to ensure that there’s security on both sides of that line. Their number-one concern has been ISIS moving back and forth easily between or over the Kurdish coordination line.
Q: Carla Babb, Voice of America: The Center for Strategic and International Studies has just released information that Islamic State conducted about 75 attacks on average per month this year. What instruction are you providing the Iraqis to change this and how would you characterize the current security status in Iraq?
A: So, the Iraqi Security Forces are continuously conducting these operations. What we’re doing to coach them and to help them with this is ... with the intelligence, the joint fires, we provide them aerial surveillance and training, and then also some equipment. With these 75 attacks that you just discussed, there are many different attacks going on but they are not having a significant impact on the security situation. And ISIS itself really right now is in austere conditions. They’ve been forced into these conditions by these Iraqi operations that are going on.
I would classify (the security situation in Iraq) as stable. But do realize ISIS would love to have a resurgence and the Iraqis continue to prevent that. And they’re doing so effectively right now. It’s a good partnership that we have with them that is preventing this by ISIS.
Q: Carlo Munoz, Washington Times: How would you assess the Iraqi Security Forces are dealing with the Islamic State, now that they’ve transitioned to a more insurgent role rather than a more conventional type fighting force?
A: They are basically using two methods in this fight. They are using these large clearance operations, where they’re hunting ISIS in the various locations where they think they are based on intelligence. And then they also have forces that are hunting the leadership of ISIS and then trying to take out the various capabilities of ISIS, whether it be their media capabilities, their propaganda capabilities, their financial capabilities, which will ... lead to the long-term enduring defeat of ISIS.
Q: Ryan Browne, CNN: What is your assessment as to how many ISIS fighters remain in Iraq?
A: I don’t focus on the number. What we’re really focused on is the capability and whether they can translate this capability into destabilizing or resurging. It goes back to the capabilities such as their financial capabilities, their leadership, their propaganda, their media. We continue to focus on that and target that and then to help our partners, the Iraqi Security Forces, remove those capabilities of ISIS.
Q: Jeff Schogol, Task and Purpose: Regarding the soldiers in Bravo Battery Field Artillery Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment, since they’ve been at the firebase since late October, how many rounds have they fired into Syria?
A: I don’t have an exact count of those number of rounds. It has been significant. And they’re absolutely achieving the disruption effect that the Iraqi government wants them to achieve.
Q: Luis Martinez, ABC News: Overall, how would you categorize the level of the fight against ISIS nationwide inside Iraq territorially? Where is ISIS the strongest, and where do you think they’re the weakest right now?
A: ISIS is strongest in those very austere locations where they’re trying to hide right now and rebuild their capabilities. And then they’re weakest ... where there’s Iraqi Security Forces regularly stationed. The Iraqi Security Forces ... plan missions themselves. We coach and mentor, but a lot of the times, they come to us with these planned clearance missions that they’re going to do. We help them in that process through the enabling effects that we discussed — intelligence, we help them with aerial surveillance and then joint fires.
