Just a couple hours’ drive south of Killeen is one of the state’s most legendary landmarks, and the site of one of the most famous and important battles in United States military history.
Deep in the heart of downtown San Antonio sits the famed Alamo Mission, home to what is described by historians as one of the most well-known and pivotal events during the 1836 Texas Revolution against Mexico. Led by Col. William B. Travis, a vastly outnumbered group of Texian defenders that included such storied figures as James Bowie and Davy Crockett were massacred by the Mexican army led by Gen. Santa Anna.
According to history books, the cruelty displayed by Santa Anna’s forces during the Feb. 23 to March 6 siege inspired other settlers to join the fight and seek revenge, and the Texians later defeated the Mexican army on April 21, 1836 at the Battle of San Jacinto, thereby successfully ending the revolution.
The Texas Declaration of Independence was adopted on March 2, which is recognized each year as Texas Independence Day.
Located at 300 Alamo Plaza, admission to the Alamo complex is free. Guided tours are also available at $15 per person, and $10 each for active-duty military personnel and veterans. Children 8 and under do not require a ticket for the guided tour.
The Alamo is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 26 through Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 through May 25. It is closed on Christmas Day.
A number of other attractions are located in and around the Alamo, including the famous San Antonio River Walk, which attracts millions of visitors each year, along with such things as Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium and Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks museum.
Complete the day or the weekend with a trip to San Antonio’s Historic Market Square, 514 Commerce Steet, which features more than 100 locally-owned shops and stalls in what is billed as the largest Mexican market outside Mexico.
Meanwhile, as the summer heat continues its merciless march, a number of attractions closer to home are available for fun in the sun:
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, features multiple water slides, a lazy river, large swimming pool, and pavilions for parties. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices: adults, $16; children three to 12 years old, $13; non-swimmers, $7; and seniors, free. The park offers discounted rates for admission after 3 p.m., and Sunday admission is $13 for all ages. Summer Fun also features teen and adult nights throughout the summer. Go to summerfunwaterpark.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, includes a 10,360 square foot multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Military patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.