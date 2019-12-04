The 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade celebrated their 75th anniversary Nov. 22 at the Phantom Warrior Center on Fort Hood.

The 303rd MI Bn. is the U.S. Army’s most decorated MI battalion with 25 campaign streamers, nine unit commendations and three foreign unit decorations. They trace their lineage back to their parent company 3253rd Signal Service Company, which was activated on April 29, 1944. Their primary mission, at the time, was to gain intelligence from intercepting radio communications.

