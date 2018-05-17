Headquartered on Fort Hood — one of the largest military bases in the world — III Corps is a major formation of the United States Army Forces Command.
These brave soldiers are an asset to the great state of Texas, as well as to the nation, and I am privileged to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
From their service in World War I to the Vietnam War, and now in the Global War on Terror, America has called upon the “Phantom Corps” to defend the red, white and blue for a century.
These soldiers have answered our nation’s call to arms in her darkest hours, and are the reason that Fort Hood is known as “The Great Place.”
Being “America’s Hammer” is no easy task, and come hell or high water, these men and women never back down in the face of danger or hardships.
In my time serving as their representative in Congress, I have had the privilege to interact with these elite soldiers regularly over the past six years.
They continue to evolve and grow, making substantial contributions to Central Texas and around the globe.
In a time when our national security is tested every single day, our Phantom Warriors remain “ready to deploy anywhere, anytime, and ready to win.”
III Corps is made up of some of the finest military men and women I have ever had the honor of meeting, and I would like to applaud them on reaching 100 years of pure patriotism and unwavering dedication to this country.
I am humbled to fight on their behalf in Washington and make their voices heard, and I thank them for all that they sacrifice for our freedoms.
I am proud of you, this country is proud of you, and we will stand with you. Phantom Ready, Phantom Strong!
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin
