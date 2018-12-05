The Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday in celebration of Santa’s Workshop beginning its annual gift-giving service for Fort Hood soldiers.
For the following 2 weeks, families will be visiting Santa’s Workshop — located right next door to the Fort Hood Clear Creak commissary — to select brand-new toys for Christmas. Last year 3,300 families were able to get brand-new toy gifts through Santa’s Workshop and thousands are expected to benefit this year as well. An estimated 50,000 children have benefitted from the organization through the years.
Santa’s Workshop is an exclusive non-profit serving military personnel stationed on Fort Hood with dependent children between six months and 12 years and experiencing financial limitations. Eligibility is not rank based and interested service members are welcome to submit applications in October in partnership with their chain of command.
Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, Fort Hood guests, American Legion Post 302 members, friends and family were present to commemorate the ribbon cutting. Before the ceremony, Santa’s Workshop board members and volunteers were recognized, followed by brief speeches from Funk and Werner. Both Funk and Werner commended the operational growth of Santa’s Workshop over the years, the dedicated volunteers and generosity of the local community.
13th Sustainment Command Association community representative and chairman Jay Taggart presented a $500 check to Santa’s Workshop on behalf of his organization.
“There’s always a tremendous need, especially in our younger families. So this organization has been able to — in a very organized way — provide for a really nice Christmas for those children,” Taggart said when asked about the amount of military families submitting applications.
The Santa’s Workshop organization — a non-profit organization working in tandem with 13th Sustainment Command and powered completely by volunteers — represents more than gift-giving to the Fort Hood community. It is an organization where those in the military community can find support and friendship.
“The beauty of it is just coming together with other military spouses and giving back to our community,” said Charmaine Nunnally, vice president of operations at Santa’s Workshop, when asked what the best part about being involved in such an organization was.
Nunnally expressed high praises for the volunteers involved and recognized the challenging undertaking Santa’s Workshop is every year. New volunteers are welcome and should contact the organization directly at fhswsvolunteers@gmail.com for opportunities.
Toys come from charitable donations and special fundraising events. Monetary and brand-new toy donations are accepted year-round. Visit the Santa’s Workshop Facebook by searching @forthoodsantasworkshop or go to www.forthoodsantasworkshop.com to learn more about ongoing events, the application process or how to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.