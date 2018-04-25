During his visit to Fort Hood on April 18, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper got a chance to join the 720th Military Police Battalion for some physical training.
Esper served in the Army for 21 years before retiring in 2007, but he didn’t mind changing from a suit to shorts and a T-shirt for the workout.
It was Esper’s first visit to Fort Hood, having never been stationed at the post.
“I was very impressed,” Esper said of the time spent with III Corps and the 1st Cavalry Division armored forces and field artillery units.
The amount of support for the soldiers and the base from the community surrounding Fort Hood also impressed Esper, who is in the process of reacquainting himself with the Army since being sworn in as the 23rd SECARMY in November.
In addition to his Army service, Esper has considerable military-related experience. He most recently worked at Raytheon Company as vice president for government relations. Prior to that, he was both executive vice president for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Intellectual Property Center and as vice president for Europe and Eurasian Affairs.
Esper has served on Capitol Hill in a variety of roles, and in the Pentagon as deputy assistant secretary of defense (Negotiations Policy) in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and earlier on the Army staff as a war planner.
He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and, after his active duty, he served in the National Guard and Army Reserve. He received a number of decorations, including the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal.
Esper earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and a doctorate in Public Policy from George Washington University.
Part of Esper’s day at Fort Hood included a town hall meeting for soldiers and their spouses. Topics of discussion during that gathering included on-base housing and child care. “Each base is unique,” Esper said.
Esper expressed gratitude to Congress for being generous in this year’s budget to authorize a substantial raise in pay for military personnel.
“We can always do more for our soldiers and their families,” Esper said.
While he couldn’t speak directly to the Army’s role in the recent Syria attacks, he said, “I think they were successful.”
Esper also did not address that morning’s announcement of the 3rd Cavalry’s upcoming deployment to Iraq, but did acknowledge that Fort Hood may be “in the mix” for an SFAB — a Security Force Assistance Brigade.
“We never take anything off the table,” Esper said. “Community support always weighs into our decision.”
To encourage young people to consider serving in the Army, Esper wants to establish ways to reach out to the influencers: The parents, principals, teachers, counselors, pastors and other adults who deal with the youth on a regular basis. He has noticed fewer touch-points to get an understanding of the Army since the draft ended in the early 1970s.
When it comes to soldiers suffering from PTSD, Esper said, “The aim, of course, is to give them the care they need, and continue to treat them with dignity and respect. What we want to do is get them back on the team, back in the field as quickly as possible.”
Esper also has plans to revise the acquisition system for the Army, and implement various reforms. Funding for the military over the next two years will make this possible, he said. “We’re unsure what 2020 and beyond looks like, so we need to do everything we can over the next 18 to 24 months.”
For Esper, that means using the time, money and manpower available.
The prototyping, demonstrating and procuring new systems is the “biggest thing” for Esper, with examples of those systems being long-range precision fires and a next generation combat vehicle.
In the process of implementing various reforms, Esper indicated that Fort Hood is worthy of additional equipment and infrastructure. “There’s a lot of investment going in.”
Before departing for Fort Bliss, Esper said, “I’m sure I’ll be back sometime soon.”
jferraro@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.