Pumpkin patches, trick-or-treating and “spooktacular” outdoor Halloween events are among the family activities being offered this month at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Hill Country at Canyon Lake.
Not to mention a chance to rub elbows with the famed Yogi Bear and friends.
Roughly two-and-a-half hours south of Killeen along Interstate 35 is one of seven Jellystone Park Camp-Resort facilities located in Texas. Designed for families, the parks feature an array of camping and recreational activities, and in October the park adopts a special Halloween theme.
Each weekend through Oct. 28, Fall Fiesta fills the great outdoors with “fall-themed and spooky activities for the young and the young at heart.” Zombie Zone is billed as the place to be on Friday and Saturday nights for fun and frights, including a Zombie Hunt Ride, paintball and “the undead.”
Heading into November, the park features a variety of Thanksgiving themes, including a “Gobblin’ Good Time” the first weekend of the month, and “Be Beary Thankful” for the holiday week.
Military family discounts are among the specials offered. Cabins and camp sites are available, and regular activities include such things as arts and crafts, basketball court, disc golf, gaga ball, a game room, gem mining, a heated pool, horseshoes, hot tub, jumping pillow, laser tag, pedal carts, playground and a splash park.
For more information on rates, lodging and event schedules, go to jellystonehillcountry.com.
And if a weekend with Yogi doesn’t exactly fit the bill, there’s always 8,230-acre Canyon Lake itself and the famous nearby Guadalupe River, both of which offer some of the most beautiful scenery in Texas and enough outdoor fun to easily fill a day or a weekend.
Fishing, swimming, boating, sailing, water skiing, kayaking, scuba diving, parasailing, hiking, helicopter tours, inner tubing and more are available.
Closer to home, meanwhile, a few outdoor recreational spots include:
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, features multiple water slides, a lazy river, large swimming pool, and pavilions for parties. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices: adults, $16; children three to 12 years old, $13; non-swimmers, $7; and seniors, free. The park offers discounted rates for admission after 3 p.m., and Sunday admission is $13 for all ages. Summer Fun also features teen and adult nights throughout the summer. Go to summerfunwaterpark.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, includes a 10,360 square foot multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Military patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
