Small towns in the Texas Hill Country are famous for their dazzling holiday light shows, and one of the most popular is the Marble Falls Walkway of Lights, featuring 2 million lights on more than 130 sculptures decorating Lakeside Park.
A little over an hour’s drive from Killeen by way of Lampasas, the annual display opens 6 to 10 p.m. each day, depending on weather conditions. On weekends and holidays, including Christmas Eve, children can visit with Santa and his elves.
During inclement weather, officials decide to open or close the 30-minute walkway by 3 p.m. each day. Call 844-635-4448 or go to marblefalls.org before visiting to check the status of the walkway.
A little further south on U.S. Highway 281, Johnson City — hometown of President Lyndon B. Johnson — features the Lights Spectacular, a 1.2-million light show at Pedernales Electric Cooperative headquarters. In nearby Llano, the Starry, Starry Nights light show glows nightly at Badu Park. And down in Fredericksburg, the downtown business district is awash in holiday cheer with a giant German-themed Christmas tree, outdoor ice skating rink and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.
Back home at Killeen-Fort Hood, there’s still plenty of time to head on over to the trail of lights at BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area) — not to mention the $5 pony rides being offered at BLORA Ranch. The 850-acre facility on Lake Belton includes a five-and-a-half mile drive through more than 100 lighted holiday displays and a Santa’s Village for photo opportunities with the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself.
For more information on the trail of lights, visit hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/nature-lights/2719466/33097. For details about the pony rides, go to www.facebook.com/events/958293887696841/.
Meanwhile, other local entertainment attractions include a full line-up of holiday-themed shows at the Mayborn Science Theater planetarium on Killeen’s Central Texas College campus. A schedule of events for December includes:
Saturdays: 11 a.m., “The Alien Who Stole Christmas;” noon, “One-World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure;” 1 p.m., Dinosaurs at Dusk;” 2 p.m., “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket;” 3 p.m., “We Are Astronomers;” 4 p.m., “Let it Snow: A Holiday Musical Journey,” featuring classic songs performed by Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry, Burl Ives, and Brenda Lee, along with Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Connick Jr., John Denver, Gene Autry and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra; 7 p.m., “Mystery of the Christmas Star;” 8 p.m., “A Season of Light;” 9 p.m., “Laser U2,” a laser light show feature songs by the rock band U2.
Friday, Dec. 21 is Laser Friday, featuring three musical laser light shows:
7 p.m., “Laser Holidays,” including a blend of musical genres ranging from orchestral to country, new age to rock ‘n roll. Featured songs include such classics as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” Burl Ives singing “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” and the Smashing Pumpkins with “Christmastime.”
8 p.m., “Laser Mania,” includes a mix of rock, pop, rhythm and blues, and country music from Ricky Martin, Shania Twain, Sting, Celine Dion, Beck, Blink 182, Santana and others.
9 p.m., “Pink Floyd: Through the Prism,” billed as a must-see show for all fans of the legendary rock band, with such classic hits as “Money,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Keep Talking” and more featured.
Mayborn Science Theater’s resident astronomer, Warren Hart, is to present a star tour at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, highlighting the constellations and stars visible in the night sky over the Northern and Southern hemispheres.
Also during December, weekday matinees will be offered Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. On Dec. 19 is a doubleheader with “Season of Light” at 1:30 p.m. followed by “Laser Holidays” at 2:30 p.m. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 20, is another show doubleheader with “Mystery of the Christmas Star” at 1:30 p.m. and “The Alien Who Stole Christmas” at 2:30 p.m.
The Mayborn Science Theater will be closed Dec. 24– 31 for the holidays and re-open the weekend of Jan. 5. For more information, visit www.starsatnight.org.
Anyone feeling the need for a little more physical weekend activity could head on over to Killeen’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 2102 Jennifer Drive, between West Jasper Drive and Highway 190. With almost too many activities to mention all in one place, this complex includes not only trampoline-jumping, but such things as a Sky Rider indoor coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, obstacle course, tubes playground, trapeze, dodgeball and slam dunk zone.
For more information on the park, go to www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
