KILLEEN — The annual Snowball Express took off at the Killen-Fort Hood Regional Airport early Saturday morning to send Gold Star families from surrounding areas on a five-day long retreat to Disney World.

Over 1,700 family members of fallen soldiers who have died on active duty since 9/11 were able to participate in this year’s event, to unite in Orlando, Florida, from all over the world.

