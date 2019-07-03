Current and former soldiers, along with families and friends of fallen soldiers gathered in Fort Hood Saturday for the sixth annual Run for Remembrance 5k Run/Walk.
Over 7,000 boots lined the roads at Fort Hood near the III Corps parade field. Each boot represents a service member who has died due to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001.
Capt. Christian Genao is a member of the 57th Signal Battalion, 11th Signal Brigade. He finished the race first with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds. “I think these types of events we do in the community are pretty important. Especially this event because we’re remembering the soldiers that came before us that really paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Genao said.
Brandi Crist is the Chief of Community Recreation for Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation. “Everybody is running past them and remembering our fallen service members from all branches of service. We do this every year leading up to the fourth of July because of course it’s our nation’s birthday. So this is our remembrance for everybody who gave their all as we lead up to that celebration,” Crist said.
Diane Slape, director of Gold Star Families Program for nonprofit Burn Pits 360, said one of the boots along the 5K route was for her husband, retired Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Slape.
“Well, I lost my husband in 2015 to his exposure to the burn pits in Afghanistan,” Slape said.
“The veterans have given so much and they deserve to be honored in any way possible and seeing their boots out there really puts a face and a number to all the 7,000 that are out here represented,” she said.
