Hundreds of Fort Hood solders, civilians and family members were in attendance for the Day of Remembrance at the Phantom Warrior Center hosted by III Corps, Fort Hood and the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The event marked the 2018 National Holocaust Remembrance Day and featured guest speaker retired Army Col. Ralph Hockley, who came of age in World War II-era Germany and France — which had fallen to Nazi domination.
Hockley, born Rudolph “Rudi” Hockenheimer in 1925, spent much of his childhood in Karlruhe, Germany. World War I ended with the nation in shambles and the German people swallowing the bitterness of defeat. However, as soon as the German economy rebounded and entered the prosperous “Golden Period” during the 1920’s, the world would enter a global depression that would result with the rise of totalitarianism in seemingly modern and liberal societies. Germany would be no different. As conditions worsened, the anti-Semitism that had long lurked beneath the surface came to be reflected by the rise of the Nazi party. In 1933, the charismatic leader Adolph Hitler was catapulted to power.
Hitler would champion the ideal Aryan race as the saviors of Europe, generally, and Germany in particular.
Hockley provided the context much like a university-level professor lecturing his students, and the Fort Hood soldiers sat spellbound as he spoke of how German Jews, along with communists, Gypsies and homosexuals, were mercilessly and systematically brutalized by the Nazi regime. Of course, many sought to leave the country for nearby France.
“Many thought it would be a mistake to leave,” Hockley declared, “that Hitler wouldn’t last.”
Hockley elaborated on his family’s move to Marseilles, France, and how his father, Julius, was later imprisoned at the Gurs internment camp as the German blitzkrieg followed them into France. During that time, as Hockley was adjusting to French life and mastering the French language, the Nazi presence would soon be felt within the confines of his school.
“When I was in first and second grade, my teacher was a local Nazi party leader and soon he, and other students, were harassing me,” Hockley recalled. “Normal life in France would be short-lived.
“All men 18 years or older, who were refugees from Germany, were being sent to internment camps,” Hockley emphasized.
Soon, as Nazi dominance become more entrenched in Europe, Jews began considering leaving the continent. Many Jews began considering moving to the United States. There would be obstacles, however.
“The official U.S. policy, as stated by (Secretary of State) Cordell Hull, was to refuse the refugees,” Hockley stated.
Organizations, seldom mentioned in the history books, began assisting with refugee efforts.
“I began working with the Quakers (American Friends Service Committee) as an interpreter in 1940,” Hockley said.
Hiram Bingham, the American vice consul credited with saving over 2,500 Jews during this period, helped obtain the release of his father Julius from the internment camps, and the family had 90 days to leave the country. The Hockley’s boarded the S.S. Winnipeg and, after several detours, would ultimately arrive in New York.
Hockley, upon turning 18, joined the U.S. Army and receive training as a radio operator and later worked in military intelligence conducting counter-intelligence during the de-Nazification efforts — helping identify those who remained loyal to the Nazi agenda after the war in Germany.
“When it began, I was a German boy,” Hockley elaborated. “I returned an American soldier and citizen.”
Hockley, after surviving the ordeals of Nazi Germany, would later find himself serving in the Korean War as a commissioned officer — serving with the 2nd Infantry Division, the 27th Infantry Division and the 25th Infantry Division. Hockley would see action, primarily as a forward observer, in battles such as Bowling Alley, near Taegu, for which he would be awarded a Bronze Star for valor, and Heartbreak Ridge.
After a long career serving in an intelligence capacity, almost exclusively in Berlin during the Cold War — witnessing events such as the Berlin Crisis of 1961 — Hockley retired from federal service in 1981.
“The lesson here is that we have to forever remain vigilant,” Hockley concluded.
The event also featured artifacts from the Gregg and Michelle Philipson Collection and Archives. Gregg Philipson, appointed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry to serve as Commissioner of the Holocaust and Genocide Commission and, also, in an advisory capacity for the Holocaust Museum in Houston, spoke at length in his introduction of Hockley. Philipson recounted the service of his uncle, Gerald Degenstein, who was killed in action while serving with the 26th Infantry Division in France during the war. Bernard Philipson, his father, served with the 8th Armored Division and took part in the liberation of Langenstein Detention Camp.
The collection on display for the event featured many documents and artifacts related to the Holocaust. Philipson’s collection included maps, authentic Star of David patches and what Hockley referred to as “…the only copy of the Talmud ever produced by a government.” Philipson lectures internationally on Jewish culture and history including the Holocaust, propaganda and military history.
