Mark your calendars for Sept. 28, festival fans, as Big Tex and crew are headed to Dallas for three consecutive weeks of family fun and entertainment at the famed Texas State Fair.
Along with live music concerts, car shows, arts and crafts, carnival midway rides — including the famous 212-foot ferris wheel, a 1914 Dentzel Carousel and a Kidway area with scaled-down rides and games for younger fairgoers — and a long list of other attractions. The fair is also home to the historic annual football clash between the University of Texas Longhorns and University of Oklahoma Sooners.
With all that and more, the State Fair is well known for its unusual food offerings. Where else in the world will you find such taste-bud tickling treats as a cotton candy taco, funnel cake bacon queso burger, crispy coconut crab sliders, frozen hot chocolate, fruity dessert nachos, fried lobster pops, fried jello, fried butter, fried banana split, fried Coke, fried ice cream, fried cookie dough and fried beer?
Nowhere else but Texas.
The State Fair goes back to 1886, when a group of Dallas businessmen organized the Dallas State Fair & Exposition. In the early days, such things as cattle sales, concerts, farm machinery displays and appearances by such figures as William Jennings Bryan, John Philip Sousa and Booker T. Washington brought thousands of visitors each year.
There were major setbacks along with the way, such as a grandstand collapse during a fireworks show in 1900, but a record 300,000 people attended the fair in 1905 and President William Howard Taft was among the visitors in 1909.
Last year, attendance was reported at 2.25 million people.
The fair is located at Fair Park, 3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Dallas. This year’s event runs from Sept. 28 (Military Appreciation Day) to Oct. 21. For details on tickets, parking, food and ride coupons, schedule of events and other information to help plan your visit, go to bigtex.com.
To get to Fair Park, take Interstate 35 north through Waco to Dallas. Look for exit 428B to I-30 East (toward Texarkana), then take exit 48B and follow directions to the park.
As always, a list of local family fun attractions in the Killeen-Fort Hood area includes:
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, features multiple water slides, a lazy river, large swimming pool, and pavilions for parties. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices: adults, $16; children three to 12 years old, $13; non-swimmers, $7; and seniors, free. The park offers discounted rates for admission after 3 p.m., and Sunday admission is $13 for all ages. Summer Fun also features teen and adult nights throughout the summer. Go to summerfunwaterpark.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, includes a 10,360 square foot multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Military patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
