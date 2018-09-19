Dark clouds and rain didn’t dampen the patriotic spirit of Saegert Elementary School students as they high-fived and fist-bumped Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center soldiers during the school’s annual Freedom Walk to commemorate Patriot Day on Sept. 11.
Patriot Day, observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, occurs on Sept. 11 of each year in memory of the people killed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. While none of the students were around during the time of that fatal day, Principal Eli Lopez said her staff ensures the students understand the meaning of the day’s events and the impact it made on our nation.
“We do talk to them about the traumatic part of 9/11, but mostly we concentrate on the healing aspect now and how we need to be appreciative of those who serve — soldiers, police, first responders — and the sacrifices they make,” Lopez said. “Many of our students have a military affiliation and have parents who have deployed, so they understand where their freedoms come from. They are always excited for any opportunity to interact with their ‘heroes.’”
Saegert Elementary is Darnall’s adopted school and the hospital’s soldiers support the school by participating in different events, providing tutoring and offering educational classes and training for students and parents.
“I am so glad I came out here today,” said Pfc. Evangelina Santacruz, adding that this was her first event with the students. “They were so little and shy but so very excited to see us. They made all these drawings and flags to show their patriotism. It was truly impressive. Definitely motivates me to come back to interact with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.