Transferring to a new high school can be tough, especially when you’re relocated from another country as a junior in high school.
But for Killeen senior Jackson Taylor, basketball helped ease the transition.
In the fall of 2017, Jackson started at Killeen after his father, Brig. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor — the commander of U.S. Army Operational Test Command — was relocated to Fort Hood after three years in Korea.
While Hank was stationed in Korea, his wife Cristen and two of their sons didn’t join him until a year later.
“The boys and I — our son that’s older than Jackson — we stayed in Tennessee for the first year that (Hank) was there because our older daughter was a senior in high school,” Cristen said, explaining that Jackson is the youngest of six. “She also played basketball and we wanted to let her finish.”
The Taylors had previously lived in Copperas Cove 20 years ago and were pregnant with their youngest son when they moved two years later, but the transAtlantic move was the first big relocation for Jackson.
“We were in Tennessee for 12 years so when we moved to Korea that was my first experience moving, especially that’s such a big change overseas,” said Jackson. “So as a freshman, when you’re really opening up and trying to make friends I guess I had to or else I would have been there for two years without any.
“So when I came to Texas I already had those skills I guess and, especially through basketball, I’m able to find if your teammates are going to be your friends and if you work hard, they accept you.”
Jackson played various sports while in Korea, including basketball, volleyball and baseball.
But coming into a high school as a junior trying to join a team can be difficult for a student-athlete.
“Our biggest concern, of course, is academics, but also for him to have an opportunity to continue his athletic career,” said Cristen. “We did a lot of talking to people and we heard great things about the coaches at Killeen High School.”
Killeen head basketball coach Reggie Huggins understands the transition military kids make when they move, considering his father, Command Sgt. Major Roosevelt Huggins, served in the army for 30 years.
Tryouts for the basketball team are held at the beginning of every school year and it was in first period P.E. that Huggins saw Jackson play.
“He gets on the court and I’m like, “I don’t know how good this kid is,’” recalled Huggins. “But I knew he could play a little because you can see see it sometimes just by how a player looks.
“But somebody shot the ball and he grabbed the rebound and took off down the court and he made a pass to the other end of the court and I was like, ‘Yes, he can play.’”
Jackson remembers the story a bit differently.
“I didn’t want to be a junior on JV or anything,” he recalled. “I was nervous but I said I was going to work hard.”
In an effort to impress the coach, Jackson guarded a senior in one-on-one drills.
“It was a quick guard and he flew by me and got on easy bucket,” said Jackson. “And after that I just started locking down and showed coach that I could play a defensive game.
“That’s how I play basketball.”
Since then, Jackson made the varsity team and has played a vital role for the Roos.
“He’s been an integral part,” said Huggins. “He started last year, he started this year and he came right in and immediately produced.”
“Sometimes it’s hard for military kids when they move to even have an opportunity with a coach,” said Cristen. “And then once you have that opportunity then you worry about if he’ll be accepted by his teammates.”
Jackson has bonded with the Roos so well that fans would think that this group of athletes have been playing together for more than a year.
“It happens,” said Huggins of military kids moving in and joining the team, “but not like it happened with him.
“Literally, from the very first day he’s made his presence known and it was not like a ‘I’m here, I’m going to score 80 million points,’ it was, ‘I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.’”
From rebounding, to diving on the floor for the ball to reading the floor and finding the open player for the shot, Jackson does it all for Killeen.
“He does all the things that other players don’t want to do,” said Huggins. “He’s been a player that has played his role and then some, and he’s killing it.”
Since arriving at Killeen, the Taylors have quickly joined the Roo family.
“It’s just part of our family dynamic,” said Hank. “We just knew we wanted to be part of the routine and it’s important to Jackson.
“Especially being in the military, when you come in they’re very accepting- the administration, the coaches, the families.”
In a family of athletes who have played everything from basketball to football, baseball and even rugby, getting involved through athletics has helped the Taylors in every move they’ve had.
“As parents, athletics has been a tool and the kids learn so much,” said Cristen. “They learn teamwork, how to fail, how to lose and how to win.
“It could be band, it could be gymnastics; Hank played baseball, I played basketball, for our family, it was athletics.”
While Jackson can’t explain how he so quickly bonded and connected with his teammates his best advice for other military kids as they move to a new school is be willing to put yourself out there.
“You know who you are but you don’t know who they are,” he said. “So be open minded, accept others and get involved in a lot of clubs and teams because that’s paid off for me.
“I’ve probably made the best friends in life here and we’re pretty close just because I joined the basketball and baseball team.”
