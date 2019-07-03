Bo Steele and Ben Rubino, the duo that comprise The Band Steele, are excited to be back at Fort Hood.
“We know that the Fourth of July is a huge celebration there at Fort Hood,” guitarist Rubino said. “We’re honored to be able to play it.”
Thanks to the popularity of their single “Sit Awhile,” the band is on a tour of military bases. The tour has taken them across the country to more than 15 military posts, including a previous stop to Fort Hood in January.
“I think Fort Hood was the first (stop on the tour),” lead singer Steele said.
After their first stop on Fort Hood, the military community here was appreciative of what the band was doing.
The lead actor for the official music video for “Sit Awhile” is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“It’s a dedication to our military,” guitarist Rubino said of the video. “It’s a story of two soldiers who go into battle together, and one of them is lost.”
Many veterans commented saying the song and video helped them through tough situations, such as dealing with PTSD or losing a friend or loved one in combat.
“It’s a dream come true, as songwriters, for it to be helping so many people,” Rubino said.
To view the music video for “Sit Awhile,” go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gzvmTurAv0.
They band will open for Andy Grammer Thursday at the Fourth of July celebration at Fort Hood Stadium. The Band Steele is scheduled to go on at 6:30 p.m. and will play for approximately 30 to 45 minutes.
Entry to the concert is free, and people may start arriving at 4 p.m. The performances will be followed by the 1st Cavalry Band and a fireworks display choreographed to patriotic music.
Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must enter and exit the event through the left visitors’ lane of the Clear Creek Gate or obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.
