Spend a day or two at the coast this weekend and visit the city of Portland’s Wind Fest, an annual family-friendly celebration including such attractions as carnival rides, arts and crafts, food booths, a parade, children’s activities, live music, a horseshoe tournament, petting zoo, basketball tournament and a chili and bean cook-off.
Portland is a town of about 15,000 located along the Gulf of Mexico, across the bay from Corpus Christi, about a 4 1/2 hour drive from Killeen.
The 45-year-old festival opens Friday, April 12, and runs through Sunday, April 14, in and around Daniel P. Moore Community Complex, 2000 Billy G. Webb.
Scheduled musical entertainment during the weekend includes: Sundance Head, Jagertown and Robert Ray on Friday night; Portland’s Got Talent winners, Tumble Dry Low, Riptide, Reverand Daughter, The Zeppelin Project, Christina Tribute Show and Earth to Mars on Saturday; Samantha Aiken, Janlle Shetters and more on Sunday.
For more information go to www.portlandtx.org.
A little closer to home, the folks over in Burnet are celebrating what some say is one of the nicest crop of spring wildflowers in years with the 36th annual Bluebonnet Festival.
Beginning Friday and all weekend, the small town just south of Lampasas on State Highway 281 is busting at the seams with activities including the Bluebonnet Festival Grand Parade, Bluebonnet Biergarten, live music, 5K and 10K runs, pet parade, demolition derby, classic car show, gunfighters shootout at old town, praise and worship service, food court, rubber ducky races, children’s activities, wiener dog race, arts and crafts, fish fry, all-you-can-eat pancakes and a carnival.
One of this year’s musical guests is renowned Texas troubadour Gary P. Nunn, one of the leaders of the state’s progressive country music scene in and around Austin that also included such local legends as Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker and Ray Wylie Hubbard. Nunn’s famous song, “London Homesick Blues,” which features the legendary “I wanna go home with the armadillo” chorus, was theme song for the PBS concert TV show “Austin City Limits” for nearly three decades. Nunn is scheduled to perform on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information on the Bluebonnet Festival and a complete schedule of events, go to bluebonnetfestival.org.
Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater, meanwhile, continues its lineup of new weekday matinees, Classic Movie Night, Laser Friday and a tour of the current night sky with Warren’s Star Tour.
Weekday matinees will be offered today and April 17. Tickets are $5 per person, per show. Classic Movie Night is Friday, April 19, featuring “Key Largo” at 5:30 p.m. followed by “Casablanca” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, per show, with members admitted for half-price.
Laser Friday is April 26 and features “Laser Country” at 7 p.m., “Pink Floyd: The Wall” at 8 p.m. and “Pink Floyd: Through the Prism” at 9 p.m. Warren’s Star tour is April 27 at 7 p.m. This show highlights the constellations and stars visible in the current night sky. Telescope viewing will be available after the tour.
For more information on these and other theater events, complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, visit starsatnight.org.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open Tuesday through Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Contact MWR for more information.
For the more athletically-inclined, Killeen’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park offers a variety of high-flying attractions.
With almost too many activities to mention all in one place, the complex at 2102 Jennifer Drive, between West Jasper Drive and Highway 190, includes not only trampoline-jumping, but such things as a Sky Rider indoor coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, obstacle course, tubes playground, trapeze, dodgeball and slam dunk zone. For more information on the park, go to www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.